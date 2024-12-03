A man arrested for stabbing his sister to death in Benalmádena

The National Police of Malaga has arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his sister to death in the Malaga municipality of Benalmádena.

The events took place in the early hours of this Tuesday, around 4:00 a.m., in the aforementioned Malaga municipality, as confirmed by police sources.

The alleged perpetrator of the events, 38 years old, has been arrested in relation to the violent death of his sister, 42 years old, due to several stab wounds with a knife.

The National Police maintains an open investigation to try to clarify what happened, since the causes are unknown, they have specified.