The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly simulating his own kidnapping in Sabadell (Barcelona), as reported by the Catalan police in a statement on Thursday. According to the police note, the arrested man “had made believe that he was deprived of his liberty and that his alleged kidnappers were asking for 2,500 euros” as a ransom.

The events occurred on March 20, when the detainee’s mother received messages on her mobile alerting her that her son was kidnapped and demanding that she pay 2,500 euros and, if she did not, they would “cause injuries.” . The mother went to the Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona) police station to file a complaint, and the Central Kidnapping and Extortion Unit of the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) took charge of the investigation.

“From the outset, all credibility was given to the kidnapping and the usual resources in these cases were activated with the aim of locating and releasing the person allegedly kidnapped,” the statement added. During the investigation, the agents discovered that the man was in the center of Sabadell and “he had been seen walking down the street”, and they located him and verified that the kidnapping had been invented and that he himself had sent the messages to his mother to face some personal debts that she had.

The Catalan police arrested the man for the alleged simulation of the kidnapping and for an alleged crime of conditional threats for profit towards the complainant. After going to court, the detainee was released with charges.

On the other hand, the Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a 21-year-old for allegedly mistreating his dog in Sant Feliu de Guíxols (Girona), as they explained in a statement on Thursday. The events occurred on March 24 at around 5:00 p.m., when a woman found a puppy on the street and took it to the vet, while she also notified the Catalan police to clarify the facts. Several witnesses explained that they had seen how “someone threw the animal from the fourth floor and that, during the morning, the dog was locked up on the balcony crying and barking.” After several efforts, this Tuesday the agents located the owner of the dog and arrested him for a crime of domestic animal abuse. The detainee, with a history, went to court this Wednesday and the judge ordered his release with charges

