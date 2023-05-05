A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Alcorcón (Madrid) accused of selling more than 1,000 false tickets for next Saturday’s Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Osasuna. The investigation, as reported by the Civil Guard of Navarra, began when several complaints were received in Pamplona from young people for an alleged fraud when buying tickets for the match over the internet. There is evidence that there are nine false localities distributed in Navarra and three in Seville. Ticket prices range from 130 to 250 euros.

The alleged fraudster, resident in Asturias, toured Spain in a rental car to deliver the tickets in person and leave as little trace as possible of his movements. Before, he had arranged the sales through milanuncios, an internet portal for the sale of different second-hand products. He claimed that he had bought the tickets and that, since he could not attend, he needed to sell them.

After learning of the facts, the Civil Guard of Navarra issued a national search and arrest warrant that culminated in the capture of the suspect last Wednesday in Alcorcón by the National Police. However, the alleged fraudster gave a false identity when trying to be identified by the police.

The Civil Guard points out that the number of tickets sold can exceed 1,000 since these were numbered and they have verified the figures that appear on them. These are invitations, so they are priceless, and are a copy of the invitations issued to the Spanish Football Federation in the 2022 Cup final, also played at the La Cartuja Stadium (Seville).

People who have bought these tickets outside of official channels and travel to Seville will find themselves with the unpleasant circumstance that they will not be able to access the stadium and in many cases they will do so after having made a long trip, with its corresponding financial outlay. .

The Civil Guard advises “carefully analyze the tickets”

The Civil Guard advises carefully analyzing the tickets, especially if they have been purchased outside the official channels. The original ticket appears on the website of the Royal Spanish Football Federation and there is no difference between the invitation and the ticket with a certain price.

The fraudulent entries that have been detected are printed with the word “invitation” and have the date in number when the original has it in letter. Also, it does not include all sponsors, and the barcode that is printed is incomplete.

