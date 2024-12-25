A 31-year-old man was arrested this Wednesday for alleged attempted murder after running over four pedestrians, who remain hospitalized, when was traveling on the opposite side of the road and jumped onto the sidewalk in London (United Kingdom), in an event that the Police do not consider related to terrorism.

The London Metropolitan Police (Met, or Scotland Yard) received a call at 00:45 GMT on this Christmas Day reporting a traffic accident on central Shaftesbury Avenue, hub of theaters and nightlife in the capital, has indicated in a statement.

All four pedestrians were taken to hospital. and “one remains in a state of risk for his life”, is noted in the note.

Non-terrorist incident

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy explained that officers responded quickly to the call and They arrested the suspect “in a matter of minutes.”

It is believed that this “was involved in an altercation at a nightclub before getting into his car and onto the sidewalk,” he said.

The Met has confirmed that “this is an isolated incident not related to terrorism“.