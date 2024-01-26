Two Civil Guard agents, in response to content removed from the social network for harassing people with mental disorders, homeless people and migrants. Civil Guard

The Civil Guard has arrested the content creator on a well-known social network in which he published videos on his profile in which he denigrated and mocked people with intellectual developmental disabilities, homeless people and migrants. The arrested person is a 35-year-old man, a resident of Benimàmet (Valencia), whose profile slogan was If you don't laugh you lose, with nearly 8,000 followers.

The operation began in the middle of last December when the representative of a center for people with disabilities located in the province of Valencia informed the Civil Guard of the existence of degrading content on a well-known social network with thousands of followers. in which degrading videos appeared that mocked people with said disorder, the armed institute said in a statement.

The agents found out that the content creator frequented the vicinity of the disabled care center during hours when users went out for a walk with the purpose of creating “humiliating and mocking content” in video format to later disseminate it on networks. . The author tried to hide his identity, with the clear intention of evading the Security Forces and Bodies.

Once the agents analyzed the content published on the detainee's social profile, it was found that he not only made degrading videos of people with disabilities, but also of socially marginalized individuals, such as homeless people, people who suffer from alcohol or alcohol problems. drugs, as well as migrants.

The Civil Guard managed to identify the user of the profile and locate his whereabouts. This is a 35-year-old man, a resident of the town of Benimàmet, who took advantage of his work as a crane operator to carry out interviews with socially marginalized individuals that he found in public spaces during his work day. He also traveled with his own vehicle, on occasions, to the residence center for people with disabilities.

In addition to the arrest of this person, the Civil Guard has managed to completely eliminate the profile of the well-known social network that had 7,979 followers and 76,300 likes, as well as all the associated material and the detainee is charged with a hate crime (harassment of vulnerable people). The proceedings have been delivered to the Court of First Instance and Instruction Number 1 of Massamagrell (Valencia).

Faced with this type of behavior, the Civil Guard recommends that citizens exercise caution on social networks, avoiding sharing sensitive personal information and reporting all content that is offensive. Digital awareness and collaboration are critical to preventing and addressing illicit conduct online.