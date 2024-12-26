The National Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly recording a woman in a mall bathroom from Palma de Mallorca.

The events occurred around 7:00 p.m. last Monday, when the employee of a local business went to the bathroom and, while he was with the bathroom door closed, he noticed that something was rubbing against his leg.

As reported by the Balearic Police Headquarters, the victim He noticed that there was a hand holding a mobile phone below her, after which she became very nervous and went out to request the help of a security guard.

At first, when he entered the bathroom he did not find anyone, but after checking each of the doors He saw that there was someone inside one of the toilets, with his pants down and handling a cell phone.

He insisted that he leave there, to which the suspect finally agreed, and alerted the National Police. The agents went to the scene and, after carrying out the appropriate checks, arrested the suspect, a German national, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against privacy.