The confession arose spontaneously at the Torremolinos police station. The Italian Marco GR (45 years old) had just refused to testify before the agents of the Homicide Group of the National Police, who were investigating him for stabbing to death Paula (28 years old), with whom he had maintained a sentimental relationship until the month of March.

As he left his office, heading towards the cells, he passed a board displaying a photo of Sibora Gagani, a young Italian-Albanian woman who was his partner until 2014 and who has been missing ever since. Upon seeing the image, he made a spontaneous confession that is now a key piece in the investigation.

As SUR has been able to confirm, Marco verbally told the police that Sibora’s body was hidden between the walls of the apartment where they lived in Torremolinos. He even offered to lead investigators to the exact location where he had hidden her body.

Marco did not ratify these statements, neither before the police, in the presence of a lawyer, nor in court. At the moment, the only version that the investigators can cling to is that testimony in the corridors of the police station, although with enough depth for the judge investigating the disappearance of Sibora to have opened proceedings against Marco and order a search of the apartment where both lived together between 2011 and 2014.

Investigators from the Torremolinos Homicide Group prepared their work conscientiously and requested technical support from the General Directorate of the Police, which sent several agents from Madrid specialized in these searches, as well as from the Provincial Police Station, which sent officials from the Malaga Scientific Police Brigade.

Related News



In the early afternoon of this Monday, May 22, about twenty agents, accompanied by the judicial commission, entered the house, an attic divided into two heights in the center of Torremolinos, and inspected each partition in search of the body of Sibora or any clue that clarifies his whereabouts.

The investigators used detectors and then drilled different points in the floor where they inserted cameras to check if there were human remains hidden inside the walls. They also inspected the bathroom and other rooms. The search ended after eight in the evening without the woman’s body being found.

Yesterday morning, Scientific Police specialists returned to the house and carried out new investigations in different rooms with the same objective, although, for now, with the same result.

Now, the investigators try to verify if Marco, as he would have said at some point, used acid to make the victim’s body disappear. The Government delegate in Andalusia, Pedro Fernández, has qualified that the police have carried out “a new search to check if there is any chemical product that would indicate what could be a real indication that would lead to the investigation of the facts and the location of the body or the remains of the victim.

The last conversation that Sibora had on WhatsApp before her disappearance was with her ex-boyfriend on July 7, 2014.

Sibora was 22 years old when he lost track in Torremolinos. During these almost nine years, all efforts to find the whereabouts of the young woman had led to a dead end. Until last week, when the police verified that Marco, following his arrest for Paula’s crime, had also been a partner of the disappeared woman.

Indeed, he was the last person with whom Sibora had contact before the earth swallowed her. On July 7, they had a conversation on WhatsApp and was never heard from again. The macho crime of Paula, a 28-year-old from Malaga and mother of three children -her youngest, the result of her relationship with Marco-, has been the connecting thread that has helped unravel the case of the disappeared woman.

Just before the trail was lost, Sibora, who was in Spain with a forged Italian document, broke up with her ex-partner and moved into a small apartment on Calle Hoyo, in Torremolinos. The police, from the beginning, considered that it was a disappearance of “high risk”. The young woman had disappeared without taking her phone, without clothes and leaving all her belongings at her home.

Sibora’s mother, very concerned, contacted Marco shortly after, overnight, she stopped hearing from her daughter, with whom she used to speak daily. According to her surroundings, the woman called him to ask if something strange had happened or if she knew her whereabouts. He denied having any relationship with her disappearance. The only thing he answered was that they had had a fight a few days ago and that he hadn’t heard from her since.

The young Italian-Albanian, like Paula, worked in the hotel business in Torremolinos. She began her relationship with Marco in Nettuno (Rome, Italy) in 2009 and, apparently, everything was going well. Both her family and her friends knew him and never suspected anything bad about her sentimental partner. In fact, she Sibora had even talked about the fact that she had plans to marry him and in 2010 they moved to the Costa del Sol in search of work.

Paula had also ended her relationship with the suspect two months before he allegedly murdered her. It happened this past Wednesday, May 17, in her apartment in La Carihuela, on San Ginés street. Marco, according to the sources consulted, refused to leave the house where they both continued to live, despite the fact that the young woman asked him to do so on numerous occasions.

Around 11:30 a.m., the victim’s cries for help put the neighbors on alert. They immediately went to the house, but apparently the only one who responded was his ex-partner. As SUR learned, without opening the door, the man tried to convince them that nothing serious had happened to prevent Paula’s help. She fled, closing the door behind him – again frustrating her possible assistance – at the moment when the residents of the block went for a mobile phone to call emergencies.

In light of what happened with Paula, the family of the disappeared woman began to suspect that something serious must have happened in 2013, when Sibora returned to Italy, to her mother’s house, with a suitcase full of clothes and announced that she had left to Mark. As she communicated then, she would even be able to disappear in order to flee from him. She spoke of fights and disagreements, but never of episodes of abuse.

Despite the fact that it seemed that there was no going back, he would have convinced her to resume the relationship and the woman ended up returning to Torremolinos with her boyfriend, where they continued to live together for the following months. Until she finally broke up with him, shortly before that July, when she disappeared without a trace.

The alleged murderer, as this newspaper learned, has a history of gender violence, although neither Sibora nor Paula ever filed a complaint against him. In the case of her first couple, her relatives now fear that he had assaulted her and that she, in order not to worry her loved ones, would have experienced these episodes in silence.

Paula would have commented to those around her that Marco assaulted her, although she never reported it

Paula, who had been dating Marco for at least three years, used to vent to her closest friends about the bad life that her partner allegedly gave her, especially since she broke up with him. According to the story of her surroundings, the young woman had already told them about the alleged beatings and the exacerbated attacks of jealousy that she suffered from her ex.

And, despite everything, he always said that he did not want to report it. She didn’t want to get him in trouble. His only objective was to recover his children, whom the social services withdrew from him some time ago. Her friends already warned her that Marco, who supposedly used drugs (it was almost the only thing she acknowledged before the judge), could drag her astray. The young woman had been attending checkups for weeks to prove that she was clean, with the hope of starting the process to have her children back in the following months.

As soon as Sibora disappeared, the agents began to work in collaboration with the Italian authorities, since his family had also denounced these events in the transalpine country. The investigation began by taking a statement from all the people around the young woman she had in Torremolinos. None offered any information that could lead to locating her or finding out what had happened.

The search moved to the Internet and social networks, but it did not yield any results either. The police asked airlines, hospitals, prisons, and even anatomical-forensic institutes to see if they had received an unidentified corpse that matched the girl’s characteristics. Nothing. Until last week the alarms went off after verifying that Paula’s alleged murderer had been Sibora’s boyfriend.

The man was arrested that same afternoon, around 5:00 p.m., in the La Carihuela area. Paula died in her apartment in the morning, after she received 14 stab wounds. Her ex-boyfriend would have killed her, according to the investigations, with a knife that she stole six days before from the restaurant where she worked and from which he was fired from her.