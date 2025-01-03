A man arrested for keeping his ex-partner in his house and sexually assaulting her in Palma

The National Police have arrested a man for allegedly keeping his ex-partner at his home and sexually assaulting her.

The events occurred last Wednesday at noon in Son Gotleu (Palma) when, as reported by the Police, it was reported that an episode of abuse was taking place inside a home.

Once at the scene, the agents interviewed a person who was on the landing of the building and who indicated that a man was holding his ex-partner inside the home. The Police knocked insistently on the door, although no one opened it.

After knocking and a woman’s voice calling for help, she opened the door and said that her ex-partner was not allowing her to leave the house, but that he had finally escaped through the balcony.

The agents located the man nearby and arrested him as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of mistreatment, sexual assault, robbery with force and illegal detention. The man has a history of facts of the same nature.

The same day, before the arrest, the man had gone to the victim’s home on several occasions with the aim of sexually assaulting her. She resisted at all times, while the detainee broke part of the furniture and stole several objects. On neither of these occasions was the man at the scene when the police arrived.