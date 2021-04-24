The National Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in Manacor as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of injuries for, allegedly, infect 22 people with Covid-19, eight of them directly and another 14 indirectly, both in his workplace and in the gym where he attended, both in the Balearic town, reports Europa Press.

As the Police explained yesterday, the investigation began at the end of January, when the agents learned of the existence of a Covid-19 outbreak in a well-known establishment in Manacor where, apparently, a worker had been infected and had hidden his illness.

Days before the outbreak was revealed, the employee began to present symptoms compatible with the disease, so his colleagues began to worry as they observed that he was not well but did not want to go home, fearing that he could infect them.

Once his working day was over, the detainee went to a medical center for a PCR test since he was not improving, and he returned to his gym and to his workplace the following day.

According to his colleagues told the police, the detainee came with a fever of over 40 degrees. In addition, during his working day, he would walk around the premises, coughing while lowering his mask, stating that “he was going to infect everyone with the coronavirus.” At the end of his day, they informed him that the result of the PCR test had been positive, a circumstance that alarmed the rest of the workers.

When all the workers were summoned to carry out the PCR, five of them tested positive, which in turn infected several of their relatives; among those infected there were three babies. In addition, in the gym that he frequented, three people were directly infected, who in turn infected several family members, adding up to a total of 22 infected people, although none of them had to be admitted.

For all this, the National Police detained the worker as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of injuries and on Friday he was placed at the disposal of the Judicial Authority.