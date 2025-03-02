A man arrested for harassing a councilor of the PSOE of Ciudad Real in a supermarket

The National Police stopped an individual on Friday afternoon for harassing the councilor of the PSOE in Ciudad Real and leader of the socialist youth in the province, María Montes, whom he had already incredible in more than one occasion.

The event occurred in the establishment that a well -known supermarket chain has in Olivo Street in the provincial capital, where the mayor was making purchases when it was approached by the individual.

Sources of the Subdelegation of the Government of Ciudad Real have assured Europa Press that the 40 -year -old man had already harassed the socialist mayor on several occasions.

In January he had denounced another incident

In January, Montes herself denounced another incident in which she was incredible by the now detained when she left the headquarters of the local group of the PSOE of Ciudad Real with her daughter.

On the other hand, socialist sources have indicated that the arrested is part of the group of people who are concentrated daily at the doors of the PSOE headquarters in Ciudad Real to utter insults against the members of the party.

Since November 2023, these protests have developed in rejection of Amnesty’s law proposed by the PSOE, generating a climate of tension that has even led some affiliates and supporters to avoid going to the headquarters for fear of threats and aggressions.

A group of ultras and fans have been pressing and chasing and companions of the Socialist Party and Socialist Youth in Ciudad Real for more than a year for the only fact of being socialists Socialist Youth of Castilla-La Mancha

From socialist youths of Castilla-La Mancha, he has shown his “most energetic condemnation” to what, he says, has become “successive hate attacks suffered to the companion and general secretary of the province of Ciudad Real, María Montes, as well as the companions of the city.”

The organization is confident that the rest of the political parties join the conviction “and depart from those and those who with their silence and omission bleach these shameful facts.”

“A group of ultras and fans have already been pressing and chasing and companions of the Socialist Party and Socialist Youth in Ciudad Real for more than a year for the only fact of being socialists and working for society from the values ​​in which they believe,” they regret.

They speak of “fear, insecurity and fear, not only for them and them, but also for their relatives, for the mere fact of representing some acronyms and actively participating in politics, which is one of the fundamental rights recognized by the Spanish Constitution.”

This “hate”, adds the formation in a statement, “is suffering in your own skin” that, they say, “continues to suffer insults and persecutions even in the presence of your child with a year of age, or in such daily activities as going to work or going to make the purchase.”

In his opinion, “it is unworthy that, in a democratic country like ours, in which today we enjoy a democracy thanks to the work of many anonymous people, we have to see this type of episodes and attitudes on the part of antidemocratic minorities that neither respect, nor tolerate, nor are they good people.”