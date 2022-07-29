The man arrested for his relationship with four fires in Cáceres, this Wednesday, in an image provided by the Civil Guard.

The Civil Guard has arrested a 68-year-old man whom they accuse of intentionally causing four forest fires declared in the vicinity of the Cáceres town of Jaraíz de la Vera (6,500 inhabitants) in recent months, which led to the burning of grass and scrub. The action took place on the morning of this Wednesday, when agents belonging to Seprona de Jarandilla de la Vera arrested the alleged perpetrator of several forest fire crimes that had been investigated since the end of June.

Since May 23, when the high fire danger season began as dictated by the Extremadura Regional Government’s Infoex Plan, Jaraíz de la Vera has suffered several forest and agricultural fires. After an investigation, the Civil Guard agents determined that the fires were started by direct application of a flame or a similar procedure, and that both in the urban environment and in the fields surrounding Jaraíz.

The detainee is attributed the alleged authorship of four of the forest fires produced in urban areas and adjacent to the town. Of these, two burned very close to the outermost buildings of the urban nucleus, one near the Cuesta la Sorda area and another between the towns of Torremenga (Cáceres) and Jaraíz de la Vera (Cáceres). The proceedings carried out have already been made available to the Court of First Instance and Instruction, on guard duty, of Plasencia.

The province of Cáceres has suffered several large fires in recent weeks, such as the one in Casas de Miravete, which entered and burned almost 400 hectares in the Monfragüe Natural Park (in addition to the 2,356 charred outside); Ladrillar in Las Hurdes, which crossed the border with Salamanca and burned 3,241 hectares within the province of Cáceres; and the one that affected the Valle del Jerte, which is being investigated as intentional, with 80 hectares affected.