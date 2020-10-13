New altercation with him use of masks as a backdrop. At dawn last Thursday, the Barcelona Urban Guard detained a 25-year-old man for assaulting three officers. According to municipal sources, the police needed medical attention and were discharged.

Early Thursday morning, as reported The newspaper, a patrol was in the street of Judea (Barcelona), when proceeded to identify a group of people. The agents asked him to put it on, as the use of the mask on public roads is mandatory throughout the national territory as a protection measure against the coronavirus.

In the street without a mask

The male, however, assured that I did not have because I had lost it in a supposed struggle prior to the arrival of the agents. Given the situation, one of them approached the police car to take and deliver a new one. However, far from putting it on, he decided to break it and face the agents.

When checking the state of nervousness of the young man, the agents of the Urban Guard requested reinforcements. Once they got to the place, they tried to reduce it, but he put up resistance and attacked the police. As a result, one of them received a bite on the forearm and another agent on the hand.

The detainee, with a history of robbery with violence, was finally reduced and arrested for the crime of attack against law enforcement officials. The three officers were subsequently treated in a hospital and received medical leave. The report indicates that they received several contusions that have caused muscle injuries. For his part, the suspect was again reduced by altercations in the cell.