Monday, May 15, 2023, 12:48 p.m.



| Updated 1:01 p.m.

A man has been arrested in Manresa for allegedly murdering his pregnant partner. ️The events occurred during the early hours of May 6 in the Sagrada Familia neighborhood and the agents arrived at the scene around 9 a.m. on the same day, but it was not until they received the forensic report that they arrested the alleged culprit of the death.

Initially the investigators of the death did not notice signs of criminality in the case and the investigation is under secrecy of proceedings.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information