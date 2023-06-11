The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly killing a woman, his partner, this Sunday morning in Cornellà de Llobregat (Barcelona). Agents of the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) have indicated that he had no criminal record for complaints with the victim.

They received the notice around 2:00 a.m., when they went to the home where the injured victim was, who was given resuscitation maneuvers but ultimately died, sources from the Catalan police have explained, as a result of the stab wounds allegedly provoked by his 34-year-old partner in front of his minor son and other relatives.

The case will be investigated by the Cornellà Court for Violence against Women, reports the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) in a statement.

The City Council of Cornellà de Llobregat (Barcelona) has decreed three days of mourning, until Tuesday June 12, for the murder of the woman. In statements to journalists, the mayor, Antoni Balmón, has condemned the events and has called on the public to come to an act of condemnation at 7:00 p.m. in the Plaza de Catalunya in Cornellà.

“Our city has been clouded by the mud of macho barbarity,” he lamented, adding that the City Council has suspended the activities planned for the city’s main festival, which was held this weekend.

With this fatality, there are five registered feminists in Catalonia this 2023, the Ministry of Equality and Feminisms has pointed out in a Twitter note.