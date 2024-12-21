This Saturday, the Mossos d’Esquadra arrested a 26-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of the violent death of his mother in Cornellà de Llobregat (Barcelona) during the afternoon of this Friday, as reported by the police agency in a statement.

The agents learned that inside a property had a dead person and the investigation has allowed the identification of the alleged perpetrator, who was arrested this Saturday afternoon in Cervelló (Barcelona).

The Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) has taken charge of the investigation, which remains open and the proceedings are kept secret, as it is a death with signs of criminality.