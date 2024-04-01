Monday, April 1, 2024, 8:00 p.m.



| Updated 8:08 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Mossos d'Esquadra have arrested a 47-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of a death in Amposta (Tarragona).

The judicial authority has decreed the secrecy of the proceedings, the Mossos reported this Sunday in a statement.

Agents from the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) of the Terres de l'Ebre Police Region are investigating him.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information