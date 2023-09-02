A woman is seriously injured after a man stabbed her multiple times this Saturday in a hotel in the heart of Madrid. The man, of Spanish nationality, born in 1991 – 32 or 31 years old – and with a criminal record, has been arrested by the National Police, which is investigating the attack as a possible case of gender violence, although “it is not yet confirmed”. emphasizes a spokeswoman, who does not specify if the records are for mistreatment or other crimes. The 46-year-old woman, also Spanish, is admitted to the Clinical Hospital and in principle her life is not in danger.

The police spokeswoman details to this newspaper that the attack occurred this morning at the hotel Santo Domingo, a four-star establishment located at number 1 Calle San Bernardo, on the corner of Gran Vía, in the downtown district of the capital. At 11:45 a.m., the hotel staff themselves called the police to alert that there was a woman “bleeding with different injuries”, for which reason the notice has been transferred to Samur.

The toilets have treated the victim in his own room, located on one of the first floors of the hotel, according to a Madrid emergency spokesperson. He had at least six stab wounds to his face, neck and back. “He had three wounds on his back, one of them penetrating that could have caused a pneumothorax, several on his face and one on his neck, which nearly affected a vessel,” adds the spokeswoman.

The woman has been stabilized and transferred to the Clinical Hospital, where she will have to be operated on urgently, although in principle “there is no fear for her life.” The National Police have arrested a man in his own room as the alleged perpetrator of the attack. “He is Spanish, born in 1991 and has a criminal record,” says the spokeswoman. “It is being investigated as a possible case of gender violence that has yet to be confirmed,” she concludes. At the hotel reception they have not provided more information and have forwarded to the communication department of the establishment, with whom this newspaper is waiting to contact.

