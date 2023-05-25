The driver of the vehicle was identified as a white male in his 50s. The fact is under investigation by the local authorities and it was anticipated that the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, did not see his work schedule affected by the event.

A car crashed outside the gates of Downing Street, the street that leads to the offices and official residence of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, as well as the homes of other British government officials.

The police reported on May 25 that the driver of the vehicle was arrested on alleged dangerous driving charges and on suspicion of criminal damage, as reported by the local news channel ‘BBC’.

Authorities described the incident as “deplorable.”

A security cordon was immediately installed in the area. According to an eyewitness, the driver was a white man in his 50s, according to the Reuters news agency.

“First I heard a big bang there, so I jumped up and saw a lot of children running away… and I saw a silver car that had rammed the gates of Downing Street.“narrated Parry, another person who witnessed the moment of impact.

Police officers work on the car that crashed into the front doors on Downing Street, in London, Britain, on May 25, 2023. © Reuters – Henry Nicholls

At the moment no injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.

At the time of the accident, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was at the facility, but the event did not affect his schedule.

With Reuters and local media