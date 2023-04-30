At least five people died – including an eight-year-old boy – and three others were injured when they were shot at a Texas home by an armed man, according to US Police. The attacker, a 39-year-old Mexican identified by the agents as Francisco Oropeza, fired the shots with an AR-15 assault rifle at around 11:31 p.m. local time on Friday in the town of Cleveland, about 75 kilometers from the city of Houston. This was specified by the San Jacinto County authorities, who issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, on whom five counts of murder weigh. The man, who allegedly fired the shots while intoxicated, was described by Texas Police as “a Hispanic male approximately 5’7” tall who was last seen wearing jeans, a black shirt and work boots. , with short black hair. The San Jacinto County Sheriff, Greg Capers, specified, for his part, that the victims, all originally from Honduras and between the ages of eight and 40, were killed with shots to the head. Their bodies were scattered from the front door of the home to an interior bedroom, where the bodies of two women were found on top of two children who survived the massacre. The first investigations indicate that the events occurred as a result of the man going out to shoot his AR-15 in the patio of his house, next to the victims’ home. It was then that they asked him to stop as they were trying to put a baby to sleep. Both parties returned to their homes, but immediately afterwards the shooter went to the place where he had been rebuked and “began to shoot,” Capers explained.

#man #armed #assault #rifle #kills #people #Texas #home