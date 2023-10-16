At least two people were killed and two others injured this Monday in a shooting in the center of Brussels. According to several Belgian media, the police in the Belgian capital are investigating what happened as a “terrorist attack” and are searching for the attacker, who is still on the run. The two victims are believed to be Swedish nationals.

The event took place on Boulevard d’Ypres, an avenue in the center of the city around seven in the afternoon. According to some witnesses, a man in his 40s got off a moped and opened fire indiscriminately against a group of people and two other people who were in a taxi.

Although the reasons behind the event are still unclear and the investigation continues, it seems that the attacker was armed with a Kalasnikov-type rifle and shouted ‘Alahu akbar’ (Allah is great) before firing the shots. The man then entered a store where he shot the people there, before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

The man, according to witnesses, was dressed in a white helmet and a reflective vest and everything indicates that the victims were of Swedish nationality. Yesterday afternoon, the Euro 2024 qualifying match was taking place between the Belgian and Swedish soccer teams, and apparently the victims were dressed in the Swedish team’s shirt. Before the game, which was played at Heisel Stadium, there was a minute of silence. At half-time, at the request of the Swedish team, the match was suspended.

The police are investigating what happened as a “terrorist attack”, since – in addition to the scream uttered by the murderer – a video circulates on social networks in which the attacker explains that the shooting was revenge and that he had killed “a three infidels. In the same video, the attacker explained that “it will be God” who judges him.

Emergency services rushed to the scene. They confirmed the death of two people and treated the two injured by gunshot wounds.

Alert level 4

After what happened, the government cabinet of the Flemish liberal Alexander De Croo has met in an emergency. «My condolences to the families of this cowardly attack in Brussels. “I am following the situation very closely, together with the Ministers of Justice and the Interior,” the Belgian Prime Minister said on his X account (formerly Twitter). De Croo added that the authorities “are monitoring the situation” and asked the population of the Belgian capital “to remain alert.”

The Crisis Management Center also met this Monday after the event, to raise the alert level to its maximum (level 4), given the “serious” threat of a new terrorist attack. The country spent more than two years at alert level 3 – on a scale of 4 – after the Paris attacks, and experienced one of its darkest days with the Brussels metro and airport attacks in 2016, which left 35 dead and more than 300 injured. On March 8, the Belgian capital was on high alert due to the bomb threat and the sending of two letters warning of possible attacks on the subway.