In China, a man, angry because his wife had cheated on him, beat himself in the middle of the street in front of passers-by. About it reports South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The incident occurred in early September on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province. The man shouted at his wife, accusing her of having an affair and being indifferent to her family. “You don’t care about our child or me. You always think only about your lover. Why did you marry me? – said the Chinese. Despite her husband’s screams, the woman behaved calmly and looked detached. In the process of sorting out the relationship, the man became so angry with his wife that he began stomping his feet and hitting himself in the head with his fists.

Related materials:

The couple’s quarrel, captured on video by a passerby, went viral. Many users expressed sympathy for the man who survived the betrayal and urged him to leave his wife. Others reproached the Chinese for inappropriate behavior and said that he was to blame for the woman’s lover. “If you know she’s having an affair and doesn’t care about you or your child, do you think your marriage should continue? I think you should think about why your wife became like this,” one user wrote.

Earlier it was reported that a man from Australia told how he dressed up as a clown for a children’s party and found out about his wife’s infidelity. Later it turned out that almost the entire family knew about the woman’s affair.