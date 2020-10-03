An adult man and his two young grandchildren died in a fire in Crimea. About it reported regional department of the Investigative Committee.

The fire occurred in a private house in the Saksky district of the republic. A 50-year-old man and boys two and five years old were poisoned by carbon monoxide. It was established that the parents of the children went to visit, and the house was locked, as, according to them, there were cases when children ran away from the yard.

The cause of the fire, according to preliminary data, was the play of children with matches. Exactly this will be clarified after examinations.

Since August, the family has been registered as being in a socially dangerous situation.

On October 2, in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, two people died as a result of a fire in an apartment. According to the preliminary version, the fire occurred due to carelessness while smoking.