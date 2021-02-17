The Federal Supreme Court overturned a ruling that ruled accepting a lawsuit filed by a man and his son against a person and an insurance company, after they had been involved in a traffic accident caused by the son of the first, and the court confirmed that the ruling violated the law by accepting the case without referring to the insurance dispute resolution committees.

In the details, a father and his son filed a lawsuit against an insurance company and a person, demanding financial compensation for the injuries they suffered as a result of a traffic accident caused by the son of the second criminal convicted defendant while driving a car insured by the first defendant, as well as demanding compensation for all material damage.

The court of first instance ruled not to accept the case to file it without the legal way, then the Court of Appeal ruled to cancel the first ruling, and return the case to the Court of First Instance on a document that the plaintiffs filed with the insurance company, the perpetrator who caused the damage.

The insurance company appealed the judgment in cassation, explaining that the judgment violated the law and erred in its application and interpretation when it ruled accepting the case on a document that the plaintiff did not follow the path stipulated in the law.

The Federal Supreme Court upheld the appeal, explaining that the proven judgment of the appeal violated the law when it decided to accept the lawsuit even though the plaintiffs did not follow the path stipulated in the law and stipulated in Article 4 of Law No. 23 of 2019 when they litigate the insurance company, without first referring to the dissolution committees Insurance disputes, and ignoring the fact that the lawsuit was registered after the entry into force of Law No. 23 of 2019, and after its publication in the Official Gazette and the formation of these committees on July 15, 2019, which took place before the substantive lawsuit for compensation was filed in February 2020, the same for violating the law, and as a result the court ruled By itself, even if the litigants did not express this plea as a matter of peremptory norms and public order, and if the judgment of appeal did not realize that, then it would have violated the law, which necessitates its revocation.

– The Federal Supreme Council rejected the case for not submitting it to “insurance disputes.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

