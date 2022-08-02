The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced a man and a woman of Arab nationality who seized 371 thousand dirhams from an Arab merchant with an innovative trick after they played the role of mediator in the process of transferring money away from the licensed authorities, and fined them the embezzled amount for three months in prison.

And investigations by the Public Prosecution Office in Dubai stated that the first accused learned from some of his friends that the victim was a car dealer who wanted to transfer a sum of money to one of his relatives in Saudi Arabia.

Investigations indicated that the accused planned to seize the amount using the second accused as a front for the operation, so he agreed with her to go to the victim and receive the money and sign a receipt, and allow the merchant to photograph her passport, with the aim of evading criminal responsibility.

The victim said in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that a friend in his home country told him that there are people in Saudi Arabia who want to convert an amount of 487,000 riyals into dirhams, and in light of the merchant’s need for a large amount in riyals in order to buy a car from Saudi Arabia, he called one of his relatives and asked him to receive the amount there, at To deliver the equivalent in dirhams to a broker inside the Emirates.

He added that on the specified delivery date, the second accused came to him to receive the amount in dirhams, provided that his relative in Saudi Arabia receives the amount in riyals at the same time. .

Half an hour after she left, he contacted his relative to make sure that things went well. He was shocked that he did not receive anything, and that he was surprised by three people waiting for him. They tied him up and threatened him with a white weapon and forced him to send a message stating that he had received the money. There was a problem with delivering the money, but she refused and told him that she had not received anything from him, so he realized that he had fallen victim to fraud.

For his part, the first accused denied committing the crime, pointing out that he was just an intermediary in the process, and he received the money from the woman and handed it to someone in exchange for 5,000 dirhams. While the second defendant stated that she came to the country on a visitor’s visa, and the first defendant received her, and then asked her to receive the money because his passport was held by the police, so she received it unaware that she was involved in a crime, as she claimed.

