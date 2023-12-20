A man and a woman died in a traffic accident while driving a sports car, due to excessive speed. This happened after the driver failed to control the car, which led to it crashing and falling from the top of the Etihad Mall Bridge in the Al Khawaneej area in Dubai.

The Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, warned that exceeding the speed limit on the roads is the first and main cause of serious traffic accidents, pointing out that excessive speed makes the driver lose the ability to assess road conditions, and thus his inability to control the traffic. his vehicle, increasing the chances of serious traffic accidents occurring.

Regarding the accident, Major General Al Mazrouei said: The driver of the sports car was driving it, the day before yesterday evening, at high speed over the Etihad Mall Bridge in the Al Khawaneej area, and as he approached the curve of the bridge, the car deviated and collided with the sidewalk, then mounted the cement barrier, and fell from the top of the bridge into the street. Lower.

Major General Al Mazrouei stated that, as a result of excessive speed, the car continued its course on the lower street in the opposite direction until it settled on the island separating the two lanes of the street, and then fire broke out in it, resulting in the death of the driver and a woman who was with him.

Major General Al Mazrouei indicated that the experts from the inspection department from the Traffic Accident Department went to the site of the accident, to collect accurate evidence, to find out the reasons that led to its occurrence, while the traffic patrols organized traffic and traffic, secured the accident site, and facilitated the task of the arrival of ambulances and rescue vehicles, to carry out its tasks, and take the necessary measures.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei warned against some reckless and irresponsible behavior by some drivers, which leads to confusion and harm to others, and threatens their safety on the road. He called on drivers to take caution, adhere to the set speeds, not to be distracted by anything other than the road, and adhere to traffic laws and rules, to avoid… The occurrence of traffic accidents, in order to preserve the safety of road users.

