A couple from Tierra del Fuego made up of a man and a trans woman were married today by church during a religious ceremony that had all the traditional components of Catholic worship and that was the first of its kind in the history of the province, and one of the first in the country, official sources informed Télam.

The wedding that, in any case, was not registered as a marriage in the ecclesiastical documents because the norms of canon law still prevent it, took place starting at 6:40 p.m. in the Parroquia Nuestra Señora de la Merced, located in the center from the city of Ushuaia and belonging to the Salesian community.

The spouses were Victoria Castro, a 46-year-old trans woman, and Pablo López Silva, 54, a couple of Catholic believers, parents of three adopted children, who contracted civil marriage in 2011 but who, since then, wanted to reaffirm the union through of religious worship.

Both are currently serving as government officials in Tierra del Fuego: Victoria is the province’s Undersecretary of Diversity, and Pablo is the Secretary of Education.

For this reason, one of those attending the ceremony was the provincial governor himself, Gustavo Melella, as well as several of the members of his cabinet.

Another recognized presence was that of former governor Fabiana Ríos, during whose term, in 2009, the first marriage in the country and in Latin America was celebrated, between two people of the same sex.

The bride entered the church with the wedding march, and, during the religious act officiated by the parish priest Fabián Colman, with the agreement of the regional bishopric, the Gospel was read, the promise of fidelity of the spouses was made, the Father was prayed Our and Hail Mary, and the bride and groom and several of the 60 parishioners present received communion.

“It is a very significant moment for the LGBTIQ + collective, because it is a place that has been denied us, like so many other things. That is why we think of it as an act of reconciliation and as a return home, in this case the house of God” , Victoria Castro told Télam.

The trans woman, dressed completely in black, and with a bouquet of flowers in her hands, surrounded by a bow with the colors of gay pride, explained that the color of her dress was a tribute to “all the companions who could not meet this dream”.

The first antecedent of a trans wedding in the country took place in 2014 in Santiago del Estero, when the parish priest Sergio Lamberti, from the Parroquia del Espíritu Santo, blessed the couple formed by José Leonardo Coria and Luisa Lucía Paz, leader of the Association of Travestis, Transsexuals and Transgenders of Argentina (ATTTA) who had been living together for 29 years.

