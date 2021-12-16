In British Wales, an amateur treasure hunter found a unique medieval brooch with an emerald. According to experts, its cost can reach 100 thousand pounds (about 10 million rubles), writes the Daily Mail edition.

44-year-old David Edward made the find when combing a field near his home with a metal detector. “It was already evening, dark cloudy weather,” says the man. “I went out after work, when it was about an hour before sunset, so I didn’t expect miracles.” However, just half an hour later, the metal detector worked.

According to the expert, the jewel was made in the 13th century and most likely belonged to a noble person. “Because of its uniqueness, it is difficult to say with certainty the final price,” said Julian Evan-Hart, editor of Treasure Hunting magazine. – There was nothing on the market with which she could be compared. It will cost at least 10 thousand pounds (a million rubles), but the cost can rise to 100 thousand (ten million rubles). “

Earlier it was reported that two British pensioners were put on trial for hiding a treasure worth more than a million pounds (104.1 million rubles). They managed to find about a thousand ancient gold coins, made more than two thousand years ago.