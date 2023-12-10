The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject the request of a man who accused his wife of seizing an amount of 500 thousand dirhams and 10 bank checks, explaining that the plaintiff did not provide proof that the amount that was transferred to the defendant’s account was a debt, in addition to the absence of the lawsuit papers indicating that the defendant By seizing the checks.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit against his wife, in which he demanded that she be obligated to return 500 thousand dirhams and 10 checks that were seized from his checkbook. He also demanded that an accounting expert be assigned to review the lawsuit papers, to research the amounts due between them, and to oblige her to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit and for attorney’s fees, noting that He handed over the claim amount to her to buy property in his name, but she took the amount for herself, and she also seized his checks, while the defendant submitted a reply memorandum in which she argued that the court had no qualitative jurisdiction to consider the case, and in the matter that the plaintiff was not permitted to take back what he had given to his wife. As a result, the court rejected the case. The report of the accounting expert assigned by the court showed that the plaintiff transferred an amount of 500 thousand dirhams to the defendant, and there was no dispute between the two parties regarding that transfer. The defendant also later transferred amounts totaling 135 thousand and 582 dirhams to the plaintiff’s account, indicating that the defendant reported in Her defense notes stated that she obtained three checks from the plaintiff, in light of the marital relationship between them, while the plaintiff did not provide anything to support his statements regarding the defendant’s possession of ten.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that the plaintiff did not provide proof that these amounts were due for the purchase of property, or other transactions that would allow him to return them when they were not implemented, nor did the court prove, from reviewing the papers, that there was any evidence that could be referred to in proving The plaintiff is entitled to this amount, except that it was transferred to the defendant’s account without a document proving his right to claim it in the future. In addition, the defendant decided in her defense that the plaintiff gave her the transferred amount as a gift, and therefore it was not proven whether the amount that was transferred was For the defendant's account, it is a debt in favor of the plaintiff. In addition, the payment order does not inherently carry a reason for issuance, as it may be the fulfillment of a debt owed to the defendant, or a gift, or similar disposition.

The court indicated that it was not proven that the defendant seized the checks that the plaintiff was demanding to recover, as no document was presented indicating that, whether from a conviction in a criminal case or an acknowledgment issued by her that she received them as security, so that the court could oblige her to return them, and then the lawsuit continues. On an incorrect basis of fact and law. The court ruled to reject the case and obligated the plaintiff to pay the expenses.