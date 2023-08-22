The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance that rejected a lawsuit filed by a man against a relative of his, in which he requested to oblige him to return four million dirhams that he lent to him through a bank transfer.

The court indicated that the transfer of money alone proves the fact that the money was transferred.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against another, in which he sought to oblige him to pay him four million dirhams and 500 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages that he suffered, and the legal interest of 12% for the delay in performing the claimed amount until payment is complete, and obliging him to pay fees and expenses and in return for Attorney’s fees, indicating that by virtue of the kinship relationship between him and the defendant, he lent him the amount via a bank transfer, and when he asked him to pay, he was late in that, while the defendant submitted a response memorandum that included documents that the court had seen, and was aware of their content.

A court of first instance dismissed the case as it is and obligated the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.

The appellant did not accept this court, so he appealed to him, demanding that the appealed judgment be annulled and the court re-apply with his requests, referring to the appealed judgment’s refusal to judge his requests despite him submitting proof of transferring the claimed amount to the appellant, and the latter’s acknowledgment of receiving the amount, claiming that it was a debt payment, and he did not provide any Proof of that.

For its part, the Court of Appeal stated in the reasons for its ruling that “a court of first instance was subject to adjudication in the litigation, and it ruled to reject the case in its case on the basis that the plaintiff (appellant) is the one who bears the burden of proving the incident of the advances, or the lending that is the subject of the case, while he did not provide any evidence The validity of his claim is proven. Rather, his statements regarding the incident were mere statements sent without support or evidence.” Noting that “what he submitted of a bank statement proves only the transfer incident, that is, the transfer of money, and does not prove the debt; Thus, the lawsuit has lacked evidence to prove its validity, and it is based on no support from reality and law.

The court affirmed that the appellant did not come up with a new defense during his appeal that changes the view of the case, and that does not affect what came in his obituary on the appealed ruling regarding his adherence to what he proved by making transfers to the appellant.

The court decided to accept the appeal in form, and in the matter to reject it, and to uphold the appealed judgment, and obligated the appellant to pay the expenses.