A man (American of Arab origin) filed a lawsuit against his older sister, claiming that she had taken over four apartments, which he asked her to buy for his benefit in Dubai, in collusion with her husband. Statements sent without certain evidence, and it also refused to direct the decisive oath to the defendant, and the Real Estate Court of Appeal upheld the ruling.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in the case papers that he had handed over money to his sister to buy real estate for his benefit in Dubai, through money transfers through two other sisters, in addition to sums delivered by hand, bringing the total money he handed over to her to five million and 554 thousand dirhams.

He explained that he resorted to this method because he was unable to open a bank account at the time in 2014, so he asked her to buy real estate and register it in her name at the beginning, and transfer ownership to him later upon request, pointing out that his sister, the defendant, undertook, according to the agreement, to open a bank account for her brother’s investments. To deposit the rental proceeds of the housing units in it.

He indicated that she registered in her name four housing units that she bought for his interest, at a value of six million and 540 thousand dirhams, provided that she manages them with her husband for her own account, but they breached their obligations, so they refused to hand him the bank account data for the apartments, or pay the rent for the units from the date of purchase in 2014 until The lawsuit was filed during the current year, under the pretext of forgetfulness, or the defendant’s older sister using her literary influence to embarrass him, so that he would not claim his rights, and then she finally refused to transfer ownership of the apartments to him when he demanded that, which eventually prompted him to sue her.

For his part, the legal representative of the defendant and her husband, legal advisor Muhammad Najeeb, said that the ownership of the units in dispute is fixed to the defendant, and registered in her name at the Land and Property Department, indicating that the financial transfers exchanged between the parties to the case are not transactions between family members, not It has nothing to do with real estate owned by the defendant.

He added that the defendant attached to the lawsuit papers her certificates of ownership of the disputed apartments, which she bought with her own money, indicating that her request from her brother, the “plaintiff”, to help her pay the service fees is normal in light of the siblings’ relationship, contrary to what the plaintiff said.

For its part, the Court of First Instance stated, in the reasons for its ruling, that the plaintiff’s documents were devoid of any evidence or agreement with the defendants to purchase the disputed units for his benefit or in his name, pointing out that the burden of proof rests on him, but he only provided sent statements.

She explained that the letters exchanged between the plaintiff and his sister, the defendant, were completely devoid of evidence of his ownership of the apartments or promises from them to transfer ownership to him, or even an acknowledgment of his right to sell these units or the proceeds of their rent.

And about the existence of mutual financial transfers, and the plaintiff relied that they were part of the deal, the court stated that the papers were also devoid of evidence that they were related to the real estate owned by the defendant, and that these were normal financial transactions between the plaintiff and his family members.

The court refused to direct the decisive oath to the sister (the defendant), at the request of the plaintiff, after deeming that this request was not productive in the case, because it lacked any evidence of the sale and purchase, and because the court found enough in the case papers to form its belief without the need for right.

In turn, the plaintiff appealed against the primary judgment before the Court of Appeal, which considered the appeal and the memorandums of the two parties, and ended up rejecting his appeal and upholding the appealed judgment.

• The man claimed that he handed over 5.5 million dirhams to his older sister.