The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance that rejected the claim of the husband of his ex-wife to return to him the amount of 578 thousand and 487 dirhams and three cars at a value of 484 thousand dirhams, indicating that the documents submitted by the plaintiff, according to the appearance of them, are not considered proof of what he is claiming. .

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, in which he demanded that she be obligated to pay the amount of 578 thousand 487 dirhams, with legal interest of 12 from the date of the claim until full payment, and the recovery of 3 cars worth 484 thousand dirhams, and obligating her to pay court fees and attorney’s fees, indicating that The defendant was his wife and he had a child from her, and from the beginning of their married life he used to save with her, as he used to transfer to her from his account to her account an amount of 10 thousand dirhams per month from his salary and deposit it in her bank account over a period of about 6 years until the percentage of deposits amounted to about 593 thousand And 700 dirhams, and he also obtained personal financing in the amount of 238 thousand and 177 dirhams, and he gave the amount to the defendant in cash and did not ask to sign any document as the marital relationship between the two parties was good and the moral barrier, considerations and psychological circumstances prevented him from obtaining written evidence.

The plaintiff indicated that he had contracted cancer and was forced to travel abroad, so he transferred the ownership of the three vehicles owned to him in the name of the defendant so that she could renew them in his absence and did not return them, and that she refunded a small part of the sums amounting to 253 thousand and 390 dirhams, indicating that the defendant had breached her pledge Refund of sums and vehicles, and he is in dire need of funds at the present time due to his sick condition, and she left the marital home due to financial differences, which prompted him to file his lawsuit.

For her part, the defendant denied the claims of the plaintiff, noting that his transfer of 10 thousand dirhams per month was alimony for her and her daughter due to his lack of discipline in paying the alimony and the existence of some reconciliation and settlement efforts. At a value of 238 thousand and 177 dirhams, and presenting it in cash to her is incorrect, as he obtains the amount to complete the construction and maintenance of the marital home, pointing out that his claim to transfer the vehicles in her name so that she can renew them in his absence is incorrect, as the plaintiff borrowed sums of money from them in the amount of 253 thousand and 390 dirhams, and it was agreed between them on The ownership of the vehicles was transferred to her in exchange for that money, and she demanded that the lawsuit be dismissed.

While the accounting expert assigned by the court showed that the relationship between the two parties is a marital relationship and that according to the account statement it was proven that funds were transferred from the plaintiff’s account to the defendant in a total amount of 593 thousand and 700 dirhams, but he did not justify the reason for saving in his wife’s account instead of saving in his account The report indicated that the defendant clarified that the plaintiff had received sums from her and her family, and the cars were in return for paying that debt, and a court of first instance issued its judgment dismissing the case and obliging the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.

The plaintiff was not satisfied with the ruling and appealed to him against the misapplication of the law, the breach of the right of defense, and the lack of reasoning, indicating that the claim of the appellant that the amounts are alimony for her and her daughter is incorrect because first, the alimony for one child and wife cannot reach ten thousand dirhams, as That the respondent was living with him in the marital home, and he was the one who spent the money, and there was no evidence of his obligation, and the court did not ask the respondent for evidence regarding her claim that the amounts transferred to her were alimony and that the cars were transferred in exchange for a debt.

For its part, the Court of Appeal made it clear that it was decided that the plaintiff must prove his claim and the defendant has to prove his innocence from him, and it was decided that the transfers do not indicate more than the transfer of money from one party to another, and do not reveal the truth of the indebtedness, and the papers were devoid of any document or Evidence supporting the plaintiff’s claim and proving that the defendant is preoccupied with the claimed amount, noting that the documents submitted by the plaintiff, according to their appearance, are not considered evidence that allows him what he claims.