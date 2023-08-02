In Kamchatka, a local resident stabbed a friend while visiting. As they said on August 2 in the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Kamchatka Territory, the accused was arrested.

“According to the investigation, in April 2023, the accused, while in one of the apartments on Sakhalinskaya Street of the regional center, experiencing personal dislike for a 37-year-old acquaintance due to personal offense, stabbed the latter several times with a knife in his vital organs,” the report says. site departments.

As a result of the received bodily injuries, after a short time, the victim died in intensive care.

45-year-old defendant under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder, that is, intentionally causing death to another person”), the court chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

Currently, the criminal case has been transferred to the prosecutor to resolve the issue of approving the indictment and subsequent referral to the court.

A day earlier, a court in the Murmansk region sentenced a 44-year-old resident of Severomorsk to eight years in prison for the murder of her husband. Being in a state of alcoholic intoxication, the woman struck her 56-year-old husband three blows with a kitchen knife in the chest and left hand.