A criminal case has been opened against a 35-year-old resident of Chita under the article on attempted murder of a minor, reports SUSK RF across the Trans-Baikal Territory.

The incident occurred on the night of December 28, 2020. The man, while at home with his 4-year-old stepson, beat the child for some offense, and then locked him in an unheated garage. The boy spent several hours locked up, dressed only in light tights, a T-shirt and barefoot.

The child’s mother became aware of the crime, and she turned to law enforcement agencies. At the moment, the boy is in the hospital with frostbite of his hands and feet, and injuries.

The suspect was detained for 48 hours, charged and interrogated. Investigators today will petition the court for his detention.

