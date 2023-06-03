Mexico.- Items of the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Officeexecuted a arrest warrantin the land of lower californiaagainst a man accused of rape aggravated, to the detriment of a Teen.

The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) reported that their Investigative Police officers (PDI) completed, in Tijuanaa arrest warrant against a man for his probable part in the crime of aggravated rapeto the detriment of a TeenRegistered in 2018in the then Iztapalapa delegation.

In a photograph, at arrested you will identifies as Dan “N”.

After field and office work carried out by the detectives assigned to the General Coordination of Investigation of Gender Crimes and Attention to Victims, it was possible to locate the individual in the Tijuana municipalitydetails the FGJCDMX.

With a collaboration letter, the agents of the PDI moved to the aforementioned entity, and in coordination with personnel from the Attorney General of the State of Baja California (FGEBC) notified the man of the court order against him and, after reading his constitutional rights, was transferred to Mexico City and entered the Oriente Male Preventive Prison.

Alleged abuse for years

According to research of the FGJCDMXthe apprehended possibly sexually assaulted to one underage personfor 5 year span.

The Prosecutor for the Investigation of Sexual Crimes integrated the corresponding investigation and requested a control judge the aforementioned court order.