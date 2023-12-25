User Reddit with the nickname throwra-rycetbc told how he accidentally looked into a nurse’s computer at the clinic and learned an unexpected fact about his own family. After this, he assumed that the biological father of his newborn child was another man.

The author of the story explained that he recently spoke with a nurse at the maternity hospital where his wife was recovering from a difficult birth. On the computer screen, he accidentally noticed the open electronic chart of the newborn. According to her data, the baby had a third blood group.

“We both have the second group. We donate blood, so I am 100 percent sure of this. If our child has a third, then I’m not the father,” the man wrote. He explained that parents with the second blood group can have a child with the first or second, but not the third blood group.

The man also suggested that hospital staff could have made a mistake when they took a blood test from the newborn. In addition, he noticed that the Rh factor was not indicated in the card. The user added that he does not yet plan not to discuss what he saw with his wife.

In the comments, users said that they thought the version about the doctors’ mistake when collecting tests was true. “The medical records of my loved ones have indicated the wrong gender for the last 10 years. (…) Talk to your doctor before you ruin your life”, “In my hospital I was listed as deceased”, “My son’s medical records say he has autism when he actually has heart problems” ,” readers shared their stories. Many of them recommended that the author of the publication not accuse his wife of infidelity until he is convinced that there is no medical inaccuracy.

