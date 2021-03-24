The night began between medical emergencies and runs. A man, a veteran of the Malvinas War, left at dawn due to a family emergency. Between twists and turns, according to his testimony, they tried to assault him: he killed a couple and was arrested. They investigate if he committed excess in legitimate defense.

His name is Claudio, he is 60 years old and this Tuesday, at two o’clock, he left in his truck, a Toyota Hilux, to see his son, who lives just a few blocks from his house in Moreno and was so sick that they decided to take him urgently to hospital. Before, Claudio had to return to look for his wife so that she could stay taking care of her grandchildren.

Along the way, they were able to reconstruct, a Renault Kangoo pickup started following him. He managed to evade them and take refuge in his home, in Lieutenant Camilli and Italy. “Do not go out“, he even told his wife while looking for his gun.

Claudio is a retired military, since 1993, with last destination in Campo de Mayo and former Malvinas combatant.

The Renault Kangoo Sportway had a warrant for theft.

When he got out, the man saw a couple on top of the burgundy utility truck. It is not clear what happened at that time because no pods or weapons were found yet to prove that there was a confrontation there.

The truth is that the veteran fired his pistol, a 9mm caliber Browning, at the vehicle. The alleged thieves escaped until the driver vanished and crashed into a gate in Camilli and Nicaragua.

There were two calls to 911, one from a neighbor of the retiree’s house and another from the one who detected the impact against his house. That is how the investigators connected the facts and reached Claudio.

The van in which the thieves were circulating had a kidnapping request, judicial sources confirmed. One of the bullet holes was in the rear and shattered glass in the left window.

Priscila Trigo had already been arrested for robbery.

Inside, the bodies of Priscila Sofía Trigo (28) and Nicolás Gabriel Villalba (21), both with multiple criminal records, according Telam.

The man, judicial sources confirmed, had an impact in the armpit and the woman in the right hand, left leg and chest.

Wheat had an arrest warrant for the crime of “qualified robbery due to the use of weapons and aggravated robbery because it is a vehicle left on public roads“. The same happened with Villalba, who had a medical record of”aggravated robbery“: he had regained his freedom three months ago.

The investigation was left in the hands of the UFI No. 3 of Moreno, in charge of the prosecutor Luisa Pontecorvo, who ordered the arrest of the retired military officer. The cause was captioned as “double homicide aggravated by the use of a firearm“.

In principle, the man will testify tomorrow to give his version of events. Meanwhile, the police are looking for images on public and private security cameras to try to establish what happened when the shooting began.

Is that neither in the truck of the assailants, nor in the journey until they collided, have they found weapons with which they could have threatened the victim of the attempted robbery.

Nor did they find casings or elements that would have referred to a shooting or a threat that justified the veteran’s shooting. Therefore, they suspect, the event could be framed in an attempted robbery and an excess in self-defense.

The only testimony that corroborates history – so far – is from the veteran’s wife, who witnessed the scene. In addition, they indicated that they did not call 911 due to the medical crisis that the couple’s son was going through. Now they will verify if it is correct that he had to receive medical assistance for peritonitis, as they had reported after the fact.

While waiting for the result of the expertise and the raking, the prosecutor Pontecorvo will investigate the man this Thursday at noon, to establish if it was a case of justice by his own hand.

EMJ