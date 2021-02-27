Majorca Daily Bulletin Exclusive

For twenty years Sir Richard Branson has wanted to transform the Manor House at the Son Bunyola estate in Banyalbufar into a luxury hotel. His dream moved a step closer on Friday.

“We have now been granted permission to develop the Finca building on our Son Bunyola Estate into a small luxury 29-bedroom hotel. We are hopeful to start construction work later this Spring to open in 2023 and bring a beautiful historic Mallorcan building back to life in one of most ancient areas of Banyalbufar, ”a Virgin source told the Bulletin.

The announcement will bring some cheer to the Covid-battered Balearic tourist industry and also underline the fact that British business people are still willing to make big investments on the island despite the current economic climate and the challenges of Brexit.

Branson has made no secret of his love for Mallorca. He has been a frequent visitor for many years and he helped launch one of Mallorca´s most successful hotels, the La Residencia in Deya. He then planned to capitalize on his success in Deya with another hotel at Son Bunyola in Banyalbufar. But the plans and other investments were thwarted when the Son Bunyola project was not given planning permission.

Branson later sold all his assets on the island but he would still return as a tourist staying at La Residencia. About five years ago it was revealed that Branson had repurchased Son Bunyola …. and the dream lives on.