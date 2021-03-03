MANAMA (Reuters) – A Bahrain shopping center has allowed food trucks and kiosks straining financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic to use its car park for free, in an effort to bolster the status of local businesses.

This winter, Al Aali Mall has canceled the rents paid by food vendors in its outer yard.

Winter is a popular time for outdoor dining in Bahrain before summer comes with intense heat and high humidity.

Vendors said that the cost of renting the place was usually estimated at $ 2,500 a month, during food festivals that were held years before the outbreak of the pandemic.

In late January, Bahrain re-imposed a ban on indoor eating, with the high number of COVID-19 cases, in addition to other restrictions.

Brad Corcello, director of Al Maali Mall, said the mall wants to support the community during the pandemic.

Ahmed Janahi, who co-founded (Radical BBQ) in Bahrain in 2017 as a home-based company, said that they were able to operate during the pandemic, because they work by distributing and providing ready meals in the open air, which enabled them to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations.

Janahi explained that his outlet used to pay rent, but now he only pays a small amount for electricity and other services.