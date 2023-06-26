The attacking midfielder returns to the base after the good experience at La Spezia: he could be included in the Frattesi deal with Sassuolo, otherwise…

There is a Maldini who will return to Milanello in a few days, and obviously we are not talking about Paolo. It's a bit strange, it has a certain effect, yet it is like this: Daniel will cross the green gate of the Rossoneri sports center again knowing that he will no longer find his father inside. Of course, there will be no need to wait for July 10 to find out and it is easy to imagine that father and son have already discussed the matter. However, the peculiarity of the situation remains, even if one thing must be made clear immediately: the club's assessments of Maldini senior will obviously not have repercussions on Maldini junior. Daniel set foot in Serie A thanks to his own abilities and not as a "son of", on the contrary: as dad has said several times, in some cases the heaviness of the surname has created problems instead of facilitating it.

needs — Quite simply, Daniel Maldini is about to return to base after a season on loan, like many other teammates. In the context of the classic situation that usually governs the younger profiles in big clubs: the boy returns, he is re-evaluated, the coach's needs are explored in relation to the squad and then the player's future is decided for the following season. We're not even in July and many cards in the deck could change, but basically Daniel's destiny should be that of a new loan. In the sense that the AC Milan club doesn't seem willing to deprive itself of him outright and, at the same time, with De Ketelaere who will most likely stay where he is, and the arrival of another attacking midfielder – Kamada? Guler? -, there would be no room for Daniel. That he would therefore continue his path of maturation in situations with a decidedly lower degree of pressure.

those two illustrious goals… — In particular, there is the potentially viable Sassuolo option. The neroverde club likes Maldini, even if the name at the top of Carnevali's list is Colombo. If, on the other hand, it was Daniel who moved to Emilia, this could be the only case that would contemplate a definitive sale, because in this way Milan would lower the amount of cash to put in for Frattesi. The other options for the Rossoneri attacking midfielder are Salernitana and Frosinone, and here he would not run away from the loan. Daniel is back from a substantially positive season in La Spezia, penalized by a couple of injuries that took away his continuity and weighed down by the relegation of the Ligurians, but which in any case was very useful for growing. "I feel changed, matured, more ready," he said recently. The pearls are the two goals scored in the championship: one against Milan and one – decisive for the victory – against Inter.