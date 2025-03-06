A majority of citizens in Spain believe that feminism has gone too far and now discriminated against men

Antipheminism has spread in recent years, bosted by ultras political positions and influential speeches that end up pending. This is highlighted by the latest study that Ipsos has made public a few days after 8m and that reveals the “crossroads” in which Spain is in matters of equality: on the one hand, there are many people who define themselves as feminists, but they are less than last year and more and more are those who think that the struggle for equality has come too far and that the discriminated men are now.

Through surveys in about thirty countries – 1,000 for the Spanish case – the report makes a mapping on citizen’s perceptions and concludes that the scenario is marked by “the current polarization existing throughout the world” and that “threatens to slow down advances towards equality between men and women”.

The study shows that Spain remains the country in Europe in which the highest percentage of people are defined as feminist (51%), but “the trend is regression” and the percentage has dropped four points compared to 2024. There are also a majority who ensure that equality is important, something that affirms 75% of respondents. But in both cases there are differences if we look at the genre, age and political party of those who respond: it is women (58%) who declare themselves most feminist compared to 44% of men. They are also the youth of generation Z (between 16 and 25 years, also called Centennials) those that are most identified with feminism (56% compared to 50% of Baby Boomerswhich are between 55 and 75 years old). And they also respond that more voters of left -wing political formations than right -wing.

However, and at the same time, there are 52% of the population that thinks that in Spain it has gone too far to promote gender equality, so much that it has ended up discriminating against men. The number of people who agree with this statement has grown two points in one year and is something that creates 60% of men and 43% of women. This is one of the ideas raised by the extreme right globally, with strong echoes in the Internet communities that form the call and that presents them as victims and feminism as a movement that feats them.

In having or not this perception influences not only gender, also age and political formation of preference: thus, it is in the generations of the environment, the Millennials (26-40) and those belonging to the Gene x (41-54), in which this idea with which 55% and 52% of the respondents respectively have been expected. In the case of young people of generation Z and Baby Boomers The percentage is the same and reaches almost half, 48%. For matches, it is the Vox voters (76%) and the PP (60%) the ones that agree more are that men are now discriminated. Among those who prefer the PSOE, 48% believe it like this and 26% among those of adding.

Be “less man” for staying at home

Among the issues raised by Ipsos is also if a man is considered to stay at home to take care of his children, he is “less man.” And this is something that only 14% of the population agrees in Spain – 15% of them and 12% of women believe it. Something that also thinks less people than last year (17%) except in a generation, that of the youngest. In fact, the percentage of those who agree with this belief grows as age decreases: it thinks about 23% of the Centennials17% of Millennials10% of generation X and 4% of Baby Boomers.

It is something that they vote more forcefully who vote, which is the only party in which the percentage, which reaches 25%, that is, one in four, rises with respect to last year (21%).

The Director of Public Opinion Research and Social Studies of Ipsos in Spain, Paco Camas, refers to the different realities and perceptions that intermingle and coexist: “The most feminist speeches and the most anti -feminist coexist among the new generations. The majority of people under 25 are defined feminist and considers that if they do not support the cause there is nothing to do. However, reactionary positions also easily run between youth, ”says Camas, commenting on the fact that centennials who believe that taking care of at home is being“ less man ”is almost six times more than those between 55 and 75 years:“ who was going to say that the claim of the male patriarchal supplier role today has twice as much force between the kids. ”

The researcher also ensures that “it is an empirically proven trend that young men have been right in the last five years in our country” and emphasizes that it is something that coincides with “the political and institutional normalization of anti -feminist speeches because the action generates reaction and, from there, polarization.” In this sense, a study by the consultant Llyc has just concluded – after analyzing 8.5 million messages published in X in 2024 – that antifeminism has been imposed on the social network and already more than half of the messages on equality are to attack it.

Asked in case gender violence is more likely to suffer from men or women – although the law in Spain recognizes that they are the victims, attending to a structural situation of inequality -, most of the population (67%) replies that women are while almost one in four people (24%) considers that it affects men and women “equally” and 4%say they are more victims. The percentage of those who believe that they are more likely to suffer this type of violence is reduced to 47% in the case of Vox voters.