However, this scenario, on the other hand, is seen by many as a threat to transform political and public life in Iran into a state of sharp polarization, between the ruling authority on the one hand and the various opposition political forces on the other hand, and the broader social bases in the country on the third.

On Saturday morning, the official media establishment in Iran announced Raisi’s victory with 62 percent of the vote, more than 5 times more than his closest rival, candidate Mohsen Rezaei, who sent with other candidates congratulations to Raisi.

But the initial comments from Iranians and experts on Iranian affairs questioned whether this victory would achieve full legitimacy, due to the absence of any real competition from candidates who did not have the same opportunities to attend, present programs and reach the public, and also because the supposed real competitors of Raisi were previously excluded from the institution of the Guardian Council. Most notably, former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and former Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, which is tantamount to granting the presidency to my president by acclamation.

Opinion polls and observations of the election process had noted a semi-popular boycott of the elections, as some of the most exaggerated estimates said that the voter turnout did not reach the limits of 20 percent of the total eligible to vote, and consequently, the new president will have attained his position and his constitutional powers by about 10 percent of the total people Iranian.

3 Iranian political and popular forces will be objectively in “one trench” in the face of this Iranian scene, which stems from the absolute control of the extremist conservative current surrounding the Supreme Leader and with incomplete political legitimacy over all the ruling authorities and institutions in the country.

The reformist current in Iran, which recognized the legitimacy of the ruling regime but was demanding some changes in the structure, performance and form of institutions and some public and social freedoms, is now completely outside the political scene, and consequently outside the economic, social and media world that has been trying for years since its founding, to balance the opposite current. of power, represented by the ultra-conservatives.

Also, the Iranian political forces that are radically opposed to the regime, such as the Mujahideen-e-Khalq organizations and the royalist forces “Shahnshaism” and parties of Kurdish, Arab, Baluchi and Azeri national minorities, have begun to see no possibility of bringing about a change in the political conditions of the country through the subjective changes that may occur in the structure of the elite and the ruling forces, through Relying on the struggle of reformists and conservatives.

On both sides, the broader Iranian social bases, especially the youth, women, and the more affordable and educated classes of Iranians, find themselves and their aspirations in the face of an authority that does not have any inclination to care about the internal conditions of the country, but rather will seek to transform Iran into a mere political entity with intrusive political, security and military projects. in the countries of the world.

These classes, who, if they took to the streets through demonstrations in opposition to the regime, are sure that the nature of the new president and the formation of power will rush to suppress them with exceptional brutality, superior to what they faced in the “Green Revolution” that occurred in 2009, following the election of a similar and suspicious former President Ahmadinejad.

Iranian researcher and writer Reza Haq Gholami, who resides in Germany and specializes in Iranian internal affairs, explained, in connection with the “Sky News Arabia” website, the current internal structure of the Iranian authority, stressing that the stage for a new leader to succeed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been fully prepared.

He said: “Today, there are people within the hard core of the ruling elite who are individually disputing among themselves over the highest position of the country, without any political, ideological or even cultural differences among them, who are motivated to compete with a large personal among them to secure a place in the pyramid of power that will be formed during the foreseeable near period, It started from the position of the Supreme Leader to the formation of the government, passing through the positions of the leaders of the Revolutionary Guards and the highest security, judicial and legislative positions in the country.”

Gholami adds: “There are actually 3 parties competing for these positions in the country. They are the son of the current leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who benefits from his closeness to his father and his management of a group of unofficial, but active authorities in the country. The other side is the person of the newly elected President Ibrahim Raisi, and his ambitions to succeed him. Khamenei and the re-establishment of the authority anew in order to be its leader. As for the third party, it is the senior commanders of the army, headed by the leaders of the Revolutionary Guards and the Quds Force, which is considered the most powerful and influential force of the army.”

But according to the spokesman, “these three parties will jostle among themselves, leaving the relationship between the authority and the people without any reasonable balance, which existed even a few years ago.”