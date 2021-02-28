Since its initial announcement at E3 2019, we’ve had a real update on the development of Elden Ring, so we have been in the dark about what the future of this game will be, its release date, and the particularities that it will offer in terms of playable and visuals. But it seems that we will receive news relatively soon, or so Jeff Grubb thinks. If someone has earned the trust of the gaming community when it comes to revealing inside information.

Jeff Grubb stated in the last episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast that it was quite possible that in March we would receive an update on the development of the Elden Ring, although it could still move until April. As always, these types of comments are made from privileged information that certain people have, in this case Grubb, but by not offering evidence, there is nothing left to do but wait because it is true. With the provisional rating you recently received, there could be more clues that this is true.

6 things we expect from Elden Ring

A major update on the development of the Elden Ring could arrive in March

Many fans have been waiting for important events in the world of gaming waiting for an update on the development of Elden Ring. The fact that March is pointed out as the next date on which we would receive information also increases the expectation of an Xbox event in Marchwith the game being linked to Xbox since its initial announcement at E3 2019. So if we take Jeff Grubb at his word, maybe this news will come alongside the Xbox event.

“A combination of sources gave me confidence that Elden Ring [las noticias] they would arrive at the end of March. Nothing has changed there, but it was never cemented either … I know enough to be confident, but if it slipped into April, I apologize … but I will continue to say that you won’t have to wait long. Jeff grubb

So far, aside from the trailer, the only preview we’ve had about the game was the comment from Phil Spencer who claimed to have already played Elden Ring, calling it “clearly the most ambitious game.”