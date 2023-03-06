And the platform’s official account wrote: “Some parts of Twitter may not work as expected at this time. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.”

Twitter again ran into technical issues on Monday, with an “error” message popping up to users who tried to click on third-party links.

According to platform users, the images and videos did not appear in some of the links, and the message “Content is not available” appeared.

Users of the text had encountered problems logging into their accounts on the network on Saturday, in many parts of the world, according to reports via the “Down Detector” website, which specializes in monitoring informational malfunctions, confirmed by Agence France-Presse.

Twitter has suffered technical problems in recent months, especially at the end of December, when some users were unable to access their accounts or view some accounts.

Digital platforms frequently face malfunctions that impede access to them for some time, while stopping services for long periods remains exceptional.

This technical problem comes at a critical period that the company is going through, after the turmoil associated with its purchase by Elon Musk In exchange for $ 44 billion end of October.

The billionaire laid off a large number of the network’s employees, including teams concerned with taking care of technical maintenance on the platform, and launched many amendments, including the introduction of a paid documentation service and the feature of modifying tweets.