Tez Tour will refund money for tours to Russians who failed to fly to Egypt from December 15 to 19

A large travel company Tez Tour will refund the full amount of money for tours to Russians who failed to fly to Egypt from December 15 to 19. About the guaranteed payment to customers for a disrupted holiday informs RIA News.

It is clarified that the iFly air carrier cannot operate flights scheduled from December 15 to 19 due to the imposed flight restrictions and bans on the use of the airspace of Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Eritrea, as well as due to the lack of permission from the Federal Air Transport Agency to use the proposed alternative route.

Related materials:

“iFly has notified Tez Tour that it will be unable to operate flights to Egypt from December 15 to 19, 2022,” the company’s press service said. “Clients of the tour operator, whose flights were scheduled on the relevant dates, will receive a full refund of the purchased tours.”

Tez Tour added that those who cannot now leave Egypt will receive a notification of the date and conditions for the return flights in the near future. Those awaiting export flights from the resorts of the country are grouped in several five-star hotels with meals.

Earlier it was reported that iFly canceled all flights to Egypt until December 19. The resumption of flights on the route is expected from December 20. The company is currently looking into ways to return its passengers from Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh.