Nokian Tyres decides to make tires from waste from the pulp and plywood industry

Finnish tire manufacturer Nokian Tyres has decided to make tires from birch bark. This is reported by “Interfax”.

Nokian Tyres has reached an agreement with Swedish Reselo AB to use Reselo Rubber, a material made from waste from the pulp and paper and plywood industries. The major manufacturer will need to refine the birch bark rubber to make tires on an industrial scale.

“Based on the initial laboratory tests we have conducted with Reselo Rubber, it has the potential to replace fossil fuel materials in tyre production,” explains Heini Sikkinen, Senior Manager of Research and Sustainability at Nokian Tyres.

The company plans to produce half of its tires from renewable or recycled materials by 2030.

Nokian Tyres has operated in Russia since 2005. In 2021, about 80 percent of the company’s passenger car tires were produced in Russia, and the Russia and Asia business area accounted for about a fifth of the company’s net sales. In mid-March 2023, the company transferred its Russian business to Tatneft.

The tire manufacturing subsidiary of Finnish Nokian Tyres in Russia has changed its name and will manufacture tires under the Ikon Tyres brand. According to the terms of the license agreement, the new owner of the Finnish manufacturer’s Russian assets must stop using all trademarks and names belonging to Nokian Tyres, with the exception of the Nordman brand.