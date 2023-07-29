And the media had suggested that Suarez would move to Inter Miami, to join his former Barcelona colleagues, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with the possibility of Andres Iniesta joining the squad.

The 36-year-old Uruguayan star is scheduled to speak at a press conference about his future, according to the Spanish sports newspaper AS, knowing that he has a contract with Gremio until next December.

And “AS” revealed that Inter Miami “is unable to pay the large penalty clause” for Suarez’s release and annexation, stressing that Gremio, in turn, does not intend to waive the value of the clause.

Gremio coach confirmed, on Wednesday, that Suarez will remain in his ranks until at least next December, despite Inter Miami’s interest in his services.

Suarez and Gremio