And the media had suggested that Suarez would move to Inter Miami, to join his former Barcelona colleagues, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with the possibility of Andres Iniesta joining the squad.
The 36-year-old Uruguayan star is scheduled to speak at a press conference about his future, according to the Spanish sports newspaper AS, knowing that he has a contract with Gremio until next December.
And “AS” revealed that Inter Miami “is unable to pay the large penalty clause” for Suarez’s release and annexation, stressing that Gremio, in turn, does not intend to waive the value of the clause.
Gremio coach confirmed, on Wednesday, that Suarez will remain in his ranks until at least next December, despite Inter Miami’s interest in his services.
Suarez and Gremio
- Mystery has surrounded Suarez’s future for weeks.
- Inter Miami did not hide its interest in the player to enhance its offensive line, but Gremio opposes his departure.
- The Brazilian club has achieved record sales in its official stores since it signed last January with the feat striker.
- Suarez became the team’s top scorer with 16 goals, along with 9 assists, in 32 matches.
- Rumors circulated in the Brazilian media last June that Suarez was close to retiring due to severe right knee pain, which upset his coach.
- Gremio have returned to the elite league this season and are second in the Brazilian championship, 11 points behind leaders Botafogo, but have played one game less.
