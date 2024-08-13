A major internet outage occurred in Kamchatka

A major Internet outage occurred in Kamchatka, causing a network outage. The Department of Digital Development of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug reported this in its Telegram-channel.

The incident occurred in the Yelizovo area. Due to a break in the main cable, the Internet supply of the Russian region was temporarily switched to satellite communication channels.

“Work is currently underway, an emergency team has left, and the repairs will be completed within 10-12 hours,” the statement said.

On August 12, the Telegram messenger experienced a glitch in Russia. Complaints about Telegram began to arrive at 18:45 Moscow time. Most users (42 percent) reported a glitch in the mobile app.