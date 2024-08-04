Garbage caught fire in industrial zone in Azov, fire spread to warehouse

A major fire broke out in a warehouse in the city of Azov in the Rostov region. This it is said in the Telegram channel of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

According to the department, garbage and tires caught fire in an open area near the industrial zone, then the fire spread to a warehouse. The area of ​​the fire reached five thousand square meters, 90 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are engaged in extinguishing it, 27 units of equipment are involved.

Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev said that the fire occurred in a tire warehouse. He noted that at the moment there is a threat of the fire spreading to neighboring facilities, including a fuel and lubricants warehouse.

Related materials:

Earlier, there were reports of a fire at an abandoned historic fort in the Gulf of Finland near Kronstadt. This is the Fifth Northern Fort, the construction of which began during the Crimean War in 1853-1854. Open burning has not been observed.