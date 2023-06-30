Hockey player Maxim Sergeev detained in Poland on suspicion of spying for Russia

Polish law enforcement officials have detained Russian hockey player Maxim S. on suspicion of participating in a spy network and spying for Russia. About it reported Polish Internal Security Agency.

The Russian has been in Poland since 2021. “[Задержанный] carried out the assigned [российской разведкой] tasks on the territory of Poland, including the identification of the location of critical infrastructure in several voivodeships. The suspect constantly informed the leaders about the results, for which he was systematically rewarded, ”the Polish law enforcement agencies said in a statement.

Later it became known that the detainee was 20-year-old Maxim Sergeev, a player from the hockey club of the Polish First League Zaglebie. The man faces up to ten years in prison. At the moment, the court has decided on his arrest for three months.

Representatives of the Polish special services noted that “the Russian is the 14th foreigner detained during this investigation.”

Photo: Maksim Konstantinov / Globallookpress.com

Moscow’s reaction

Russian presidential spokesman and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow did not have details about the reasons for Sergeyev’s detention, but assured that the Russian diplomatic mission in Poland would take steps to find out all the necessary information.

I am sure that the embassy will find out all this now, we will get some details, although, of course, it is very, very difficult for the embassy to work in Warsaw now due to the completely frenzied Russophobic position of the Polish authorities Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow “expresses a strong protest in connection with the detention of Sergeyev and demands an explanation from the Polish side in this case.”

The Russian Embassy in Poland sent a note to the Polish Foreign Ministry with a request for information about the detention of the Russian hockey player. The Russian embassy added that they keep this issue under control. At the moment, the diplomatic mission has not received official information from Polish institutions about the detained Russian hockey player.

After the start of the NWO, Poland is actively looking for spies among foreigners

In early March 2022, Spanish citizen Pablo Gonzalez was detained on charges of espionage. According to investigators, as a journalist for several Spanish media, including the online newspaper Publico and the TV channel La Sexta, he collected information, “the use of which by the Russian special services could have a negative impact directly on the internal, external security and defense of Poland.”

Gonzalez was provisionally imprisoned in Radom Prison for 12 months without being formally charged with any crime, and in February 2023 it became known that the detention was extended until May 24, 2023. At the moment, nothing is known about the progress of the case against him.

Related materials:

On March 16, 2023, it became known that, on suspicion of collaborating with Russian intelligence, Polish law enforcement officers detained a spy group of nine people, which consisted of Belarusians and Ukrainians.

On April 27, 2022, in the north-east of Poland, on suspicion of spying for foreign intelligence, a Russian and a Belarusian were detained, who had lived in the country for many years and allegedly collected information about military units, personnel status, as well as about NATO troops.

On March 28, three more suspected of pro-Russian espionage activities were detained. According to representatives of the Internal Security Agency, the group operated as part of a network of agents who collected information on routes and transportation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and disseminated propaganda against Poland, Ukraine and the EU.

16 foreigners were detained by the Polish special services on charges of spying for Russia after the start of the NWO

Not only foreigners fell under the suspicion of the Polish special services

From 2014 to 2023, Polish law enforcement agencies detained a total of seven Polish citizens on charges of collaborating with Russian intelligence services.

The first defendant in the case was a lawyer with Russian and Polish citizenship. According to the parents of the arrested person, the charges were based solely on the testimony of a Polish intelligence agent. In their opinion, during the investigation, their son’s guilt was not reliably proven, but the court decided on four years in prison.

In March 2018, the Warsaw District Court found Polish citizen Marek V. guilty of working for Russian intelligence and sentenced him to three years in prison. Then the investigation established that he, being an employee of the ministries of economy and energy of the country, passed on to the Russian special services information about the plans of the Polish government to oppose the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

In October 2018, a Polish citizen Piotr S. was detained on the same charge. During a search of his house, Polish internal security agents found illegal weapons and ammunition, and seized electronic media and documents allegedly proving his work for Russian intelligence, but formally he was charged in illegal possession of weapons and the use of forged documents.

On May 17, 2021, it became known about the arrest of another Polish citizen. Then the Polish special services established that the 43-year-old man allegedly collaborated with Russian intelligence and himself confessed to the committed acts. Investigators considered that he carried out the tasks assigned to him, including “providing information and materials about the Polish military.”

Photo: Kacper Pempel / Reuters

Later it became known about the detention of his “accomplice”, who, being a citizen of Poland, allegedly carried out the task of the Russian special services to establish contact with Polish and foreign politicians, in particular, those working in the European Parliament.

In November 2021, 66-year-old Polish citizen Radoslav S. was detained, who was “charged with initiating espionage activities in favor of Russia.” Intelligence officers suggest that he assisted Marcin K., who was arrested earlier for helping foreign intelligence. The investigation confirmed that he also cooperated with the Russian special services.

On March 23, 2022, the Polish secret services detained an employee of the Warsaw registry office, who, using official access to documents, copied and allegedly transmitted information about Poles and foreigners to Russian special services. He was arrested for three months, but no conviction was reported.