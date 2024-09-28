Mash: an accident involving a traffic police car occurred on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow

A major accident involving four cars occurred on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the publication, the BMW driver lost control. The published footage shows how a foreign car drove into the oncoming lane, crashing into a traffic police car. After that, two more foreign cars flew into the colliding cars, which did not have time to brake. No information about casualties has been reported.

Earlier, a massive accident occurred in the center of Moscow near the Russian State Humanitarian University (RGGU). A man and two women were injured in the accident. A video from the scene appeared online, showing one of the victims lying on the sidewalk, as well as at least three damaged cars. It was also reported that passers-by locked the driver in the car as he tried to escape from the scene.